OBITUARY: Robert Russell Sr.

Mr. Robert Russell age 73 entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 8, 2025 at his residence in Antioch Tn.
His arrangements are forthcoming. Please keep the Russell family in your thoughts & prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.
611 South Highland Ave.
Murfreesboro Tn. 37130
(615) 893-4323
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
