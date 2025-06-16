OBITUARY: Robert Paul “Bull” Bell

Robert Paul Bell, affectionately known as “Bull,” passed away on June 2, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at the age of 52.

Born on January 27, 1973, in Nashville, Tennessee, he spent his early childhood in Waverly before moving to Nashville. He graduated from John Overton High School in 1991 and began working for UPS shortly after.

In 1994, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served four years aboard the USS Kitty Hawk. Following his service, he returned home, settled in Murfreesboro, and resumed work with UPS, eventually becoming a delivery driver.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially at the lake and fishing, and later developed a passion for flying radio-controlled airplanes. He will be remembered for his dedication to family and his loyalty to those he loved.

He is survived by his children, Fiona and Gabe; his mother and stepfather, Frita Paul and Larry Canada; and his brothers, Joe F. Bell Jr. (Christy) and Michael E. Bell (Kelley). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nora, and his father, Joe Frank Bell Sr.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with a celebration of life service to follow at 4:00 PM at Judson Baptist Church, 4900 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.