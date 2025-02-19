OBITUARY: Robert Patterson

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Robert Allen Patterson, who left us on February 13th, 2025, at the age of 64 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Robert was the beloved son of Bobby Allen and Dorothy Patterson. He was a cherished father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Robert is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Bobby Allen and Dorothy Patterson, and brother, Mike Patterson.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Patterson, children Kimberly (Charles Goar), Christopher (Tiffany Patterson), Johnathan Tomerlin (Destiny), Amanda (Brandon Matter), grandchildren, Brantley, Liam and Raelynn Goar: Arthur Tomerlin: Christopher Jr. Patterson, Corbin Patterson, and Jade Revior: Kayleigh and Hailey Mutter, siblings: Gary (Veronica Patterson) and Kim (Kenny Duke).

In memory of Robert a visitation will be held on Monday, February 24th, 2025 at 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Ellis Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert, please visit our floral store.