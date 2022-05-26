Robert Neil White, Sr., age 74 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior and his grandson on Thursday, May 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

A native of Tazewell, TN, he was the son of the late Jack and Virginia Ruth Minton White.

Mr. White was also preceded by his grandson, Sawyer McAvoy, and a sister Rebecca Brown.

Mr. White is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jenny Ingram White; son, Robert Neil White, Jr of Ecuador; daughter, Heather Tanner and her husband Chris of Murfreesboro, TN; granddaughters, Graceann McAvoy and Viviana Tanner of Murfreesboro, TN; and a sister, Cindy Brackett of Kingston, TN.

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel prior to the 5:00 PM memorial service. Dr. Jeff Littrell will officiate. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Milton, Cemetery.

Mr. White was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a retired Area Maintenance Supervisor with Nissan.

