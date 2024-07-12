OBITUARY: Robert Morgan Henry

Robert Morgan Henry, age 77, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Mr. Henry was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Spencer and Ruth Hosale Henry.

He is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Jane Wilson Henry; also by his sister and several cousins.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a machinist by trade. As a highly skilled designer and craftsman, he made molds for many products that are manufactured for everyday use. He formerly worked for Sharpcut in Madison, Tennessee and Teledyne. He attended Gilroy Church of Christ in Antioch. He possessed a wonderful personality and loved to tell jokes that would make people laugh and feel better. He was a real “character”.

Services for Mr. Henry will be at Two O’clock the afternoon of Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Jim Minor officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to visitation also on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 from One O’clock until Two O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

