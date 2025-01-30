OBITUARY: Robert Lively

Mr. Robert Lively age 60 passed away on Friday, January 24, 2025 at Southern Hills Hospital.

His services are forthcoming.

Please keep the Lively family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. 611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, Tn 37130 (615) 893-4323

