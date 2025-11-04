OBITUARY: Robert Lester Raney

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Lester Raney, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who departed this life on October 19, 2025, at the age of 71. Born on December 19, 1953, in Murfreesboro, TN, Robert was a cherished member of his family and community, known for his vibrant spirit and generous heart.

Robert was the son of Clarence Raney and Ella Louise Warick, who have preceded him in death, along with his beloved sons, Robert “Butch” Raney and William Lester Raney. His legacy, however, continues through his devoted wife, Jane Raney, whom he married on July 11, 1972, in his hometown of Murfreesboro. Together they shared a beautiful journey filled with love and laughter.

Robert was a proud father to his daughter, Shasie Raney, and a doting grandfather to seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who were the light of his life. He found immense joy in watching them grow, always ready to share a story or a joke that would leave them in stitches. Robert was known for his exceptional storytelling ability, often embellishing his tales with a flair that made them truly unforgettable. His humor and zest for life brought joy to everyone around him, and he had an innate capacity for making others feel special and loved.

A man of simple pleasures, Robert loved spending his free time outdoors, particularly fishing and hunting. These cherished hobbies allowed him to connect with nature and share valuable moments with his family and friends. He was not just a skilled outdoorsman but a natural conversationalist, known for his ability to engage anyone he met with warmth and kindness.

Robert’s passing leaves a profound void in the lives of those who knew him. He was a pillar of strength for his family and a source of laughter and light in the lives of many. His generous spirit and big heart will be remembered fondly by friends and family alike.

A funeral service to celebrate Robert’s life was held on November 2, 2025, at 7:00 PM at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM. All who knew and loved Robert are invited to join in honoring his memory and sharing their stories. https://www.simplecremationtn.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of choice in Robert’s honor, reflecting the generosity he so freely shared throughout his life.

Robert Lester Raney will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for his laughter, stories, and the love he shared with all. May he rest in peace.

