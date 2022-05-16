Mr. Robert Lee Pendergrast passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Community Care, he was 80 years old.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a 20-year retired veteran of the United States Army.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Viola Pendergrast; brothers, William Pendergrast, Floyd Pendergrast, John L. Brown; and sisters, Louise Moody and Patsy Pendergrast. He is survived by brothers; Billy (Margaret) Pendergrast, Doyle (Wanda) Pendergrast, and Charles (Becky) Pendergrast.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, May 16, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

