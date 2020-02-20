Robert Lee Melhorn, age 64 of Lascassas, Tennessee, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in Tennessee and was a son of the late Rudolph Melhorn and Joyce Williams.

Survivors include his wife Donna Melhorn; son, William Melhorn of Smyrna; step sons, Hunter Wynn of Lascassas, Cody Wynn of Richmond, Virginia, Norman Powell, Jr of Huntsville, Alabama, and Charles Powell of Murfreesboro; a brother, Benny Melhorn of Ashland City; sister, Pam Bennett of Virginia; grandchildren, Ethan Melhorn, Jazmine Cheyanne Reames, Justin Christopher Powell, Jaden Powell, Braden Powell, Alex Powell and Ashley Powell; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Melhorn was a 1973 graduate of Smyrna High School and a United States Army veteran. He retired as a maintenance manager at Nissan following twelve years of service and he enjoyed restoring and riding motorcycles.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and a memorial service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available for the Melhorn family at www.woodfinchapel.com.