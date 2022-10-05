Wednesday, October 5, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Robert Lee Hall Jr.
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Robert Lee Hall Jr.

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
1
Robert-Lee-Hall-Jr.

Robert Lee Hall, Jr. passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Nashville, he was 63 years old.

He was a native of Rantoul, IL and a resident of Rutherford County. Robert served in the Coast Guard.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Doris Jean Butts Hall and Robert Lee Hall, Sr. He is survived by sons, Christopher Daniel Hall and Russell Mark Hall. Several grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM, October 12, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleWEATHER 10-5,2022 Nice!
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.