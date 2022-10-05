OBITUARY: Robert Lee Hall Jr.

Robert Lee Hall, Jr. passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Nashville, he was 63 years old.

He was a native of Rantoul, IL and a resident of Rutherford County. Robert served in the Coast Guard.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Doris Jean Butts Hall and Robert Lee Hall, Sr. He is survived by sons, Christopher Daniel Hall and Russell Mark Hall. Several grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM, October 12, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/