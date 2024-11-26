OBITUARY: Robert Lee ‘Bob’ Detling

Robert Lee Detling “Bob” passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, loving family members and friends at the age of eighty, on November 22, 2024, in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Bob was born in Elwood, Indiana, the son of the late Isabell and Joseph Detling. Bob married Tami in Albany in 1981.

Bob graduated from Wendall L. Wilkie High School in Elwood, Indiana and went to work at Continental Can until going to work with General Motors where he worked in various divisions and locations. His final position was with Saturn Corporation SSPO from 1987 until his retirement in 2009. Bob was an avid sports enthusiast. Coaching his son’s baseball and basketball teams and he played softball and bowled throughout his adult life. He also loved playing golf with his friends. His most loved sports teams were Indiana Hoosiers, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Dodgers and Notre Dame.

Survived by his wife of forty-three years Tami Detling, children Shari (Rob) Chambers of Anderson, Indiana. Son Ryan (Marci) Jameson of Smyrna, Tennessee. Daughter-in-law Dorenda Jameson of Muncie, Indiana.

After his retirement, Bob most enjoyed being a grandfather to his grandchildren who include Justin Chambers, Makenzi Jameson, Cooper Jameson, Devon (Shelby) Detling, and great-grandson Declan Detling and several special nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by two sons, Bobby Detling and Brent Jameson, and sisters Barbara Keller and Carolyn John.

Bob’s closest friends included Trebba and Byron Putnam, Nancy Davidson, Regina Beech, David and Jennifer Quinn, Sarah and Matt Hill and their girls, Linda Mitchell, Sue and Monte Baker and Linda Kerr.

Bob was a member of Smyrna First United Methodist Church and most recently attended World Outreach Church.

Bob’s family and friends would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee who provided comfort care and support to Bob and those closest to him in his final days.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, November 29, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Friday, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, Tennessee. The funeral service will be at 6:00 pm Friday immediately following the visitation.

Bob’s burial will be in Pendleton, Indiana at Grove Lawn Cemetery next week, day to be determined.

A contribution to Alive Hospice at https://www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/ may be made in lieu of flowers.

