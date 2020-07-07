Robert John Wolfe age 80 passed away on July 3, 2020. He was born in a small town outside of Pittsburgh and lived in the middle Tennessee area for over 35 years. Bob was an over the road truck driver and served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Wolfe and Thelma Burdette; brother, Melvin Wolfe; sisters, Margaret Walters and Maryetta Wolfe. He is survived by his daughters, Thelma McMahel of LaVergne and Alice Walker of New York, and five grandchildren.

A private memorial service will set for a later date.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422. www.jenningsandayers.com