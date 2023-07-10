OBITUARY: Robert J. ‘Bobby’ Wells

Robert J. “Bobby” Wells was born July 23, 1960, and joined his Lord July 7, 2023, at the age of 62 years.

Bobby is survived by his treasured wife and children. His wife of 37 years Amy, his daughter Mandy (Olivia), and son Ben (Kaitlyn).

Bobby was predeceased by his son, Christian Fagan Wells and his beloved father, James Robert Wells.

Bobby is also survived by his mother, Jo Ann Wells; sister Amy Jo Earheart (Chuck); brother Walt (Jennifer); and many extended family, as well as a host of cherished friends, students, players, dedicated coaches and educators.

Bobby was an educator and coach in Rutherford County for 35 years. His passion was always for his students and players. It was his joy and privilege to have influenced generations of young people throughout his career.

While he will be greatly missed, we find solace knowing his legacy lives on through those he touched.

Visitation with the family will be held at First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro, 200 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm. A service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving will be held at First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro on Friday at 2:00 pm.

Those who wish to honor Bobby may wear colorful attire to the service, which he would love!

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Bobby may be made to Alive Hospice, Give | Alive Hospice | Donations for Hospice Care or the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center, Ways to Give | Vanderbilt University Medical Center Giving (vanderbilthealth.org).

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Wells family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/