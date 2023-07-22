OBITUARY: Robert Houston Stem

Robert Houston Stem, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Midtown.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. Robert retired from GE after 31 years as a Die Cast Operator.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Newton Stem and Ozella Tabitha Lovorn Stem; brother, Charles Stem; sister, Louise Mofield.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Ellen Newton Stem; sons, Randall Scott Stem, Kenny Stem, William Dan Peyton, Robert Russell Stem; daughters, Shannon Denise Cornelison, Melissa Deanne Ashford; step-daughters, Brandy Michelle Hillis, Marilyn Renee Phillips; sisters, Mary Alice Sanders, Barbara Romans, Judy Faye Ashford, Betty McCord; grandchildren, Kristin Underwood, Ashleigh Hamby, Emilee Littleton, Destin Chase Peyton, Hannah Peyton, Robert Tyler Stem, Ryan Travis Stem, Haleigh Jordan, Amber Stem, Makayla Danielle Jackson, Matthew Riley Cornelison, Joseph Troy Cornelison, Quintin Allan Ashford, Miranda Leanne Ashford, Jacob Don Ashford, Kendall Holt; step-grandchildren, Nikki Luark, Sara Kaitlyn Poe, Alicia Echo Miles, Alex Powers, Austina Powers; and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM-6:00 PM, Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:30 PM, Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Pastor Steve Pendergrast officiating. Burial will follow in Whitworth Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

