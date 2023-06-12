OBITUARY: Robert Harold Honey

Mr. Robert Harold Honey, age 48, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023.

He was born in Cape Girardeau, MO to Kenneth Honey and Patricia McBride Tolbert.

Mr. Honey was a graduate of Cairo High School in Cairo, IL. He owned and operated V&C Electrical Contractors. Mr. Honey was a member of Smyrna 1st United Methodist Church. He loved to go duck, deer, and goose hunting as well as fly and deep-sea fishing. Mr. Honey was an excellent cook and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Mr. Honey is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kim Culbertson; mother, Patricia Tolbert; sister, Christina Honey; and faithful canine companions, Ellie and Reba.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Honey, and grandmother, Ethel Newman.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 16, 2023 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm at Smyrna 1st United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 16, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Smyrna 1st United Methodist Church. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/