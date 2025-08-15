OBITUARY: Robert Hanson

Mr. Robert Louis Hanson, age 98, went home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2025. He was born May 27, 1927 in Nashua, NH to the late Roland and Roxie Bishop Hanson. Robert was a 1945 graduate of Hollis High School in Hollis, NH and also a graduate of the Peterson School of Steam Engineering in Boston, MA. He worked in steam power plants most of his life and retired from Dartmouth College in 1992.

Robert loved the outdoors and was an avid rabbit hunter along with his son, David, and his grandsons. He was a lifetime member of the Claremont Beagle Club. In 2012, Robert moved to Murfreesboro, TN to be closer to his family. Prior to this, he had also resided in Claremont and Newport, NH, and Lyndonville, VT. He was a member of the New Beginnings Christian Church and was involved in Prison Ministry at the Sullivan Couty House of Corrections in Unity, NH.

Robert survived by sons David Hanson and his wife Jeanne and James Hanson and his wife Darlene; daughter in law, Mary Hanson; seven grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Marian L. Hanson, and son, Robert Hanson, Jr.

Burial of his cremated remains next to his wife, Marian, will take place at a later date in Hollis, NH.

John 3:16, John 14:1-3, Revelations 21:3-4