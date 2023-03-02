OBITUARY: Robert Gunther Carney

Robert Gunther Carney, age 65 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

He was a native of Germany and was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lewis Carney; brother; Bengt Holger Zernicke.

Robert was an Air Force Veteran and retired from Robi Sales.

He is survived by his mothers, Karin Hall and husband Calvin Blackmon, Joan Carney; sisters, Kirsten Walls-Parker and husband David, and Brandy Jones and husband Chris; nephew, Brandon; nieces, Mackenzie, Elizabeth, Jessica.

A private family service will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

