OBITUARY: Robert Glenn Taylor

Robert “Glenn” Taylor, age 90 years old, entered into his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. On September 17, 1935, Vincent Taylor Sr. and Hortense Harris Taylor welcomed him as their youngest child. Now he joins them in heaven along with his three brothers and sisters-in-law Thomas Harris (Bettye),Vincent (Rebecca), Joe Billy (Maxine) and infant sister, Hazel. Having been born and raised in Franklin, Simpson County, Kentucky Glenn was a Kentucky Colonel and devoted Kentucky Wildcat fan.

He married Peggy Rae Smith on June 15,1956. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage before she preceded him to heaven in 2021. They leave three daughters to continue their legacy-Teresa Siegel (Larry) of Maumelle, Arkansas, Cynthia Jernigan (Terry) of Murfreesboro, and Kelley Clack (Russ) of Memphis. Two more generations are blessed by Pappy’s life. His six grandchildren are Brandon Siegel (Hannah), Blaine Siegel (Rachel), Candace Bowman (Blake), Carlie Bennett (Austin), Seth Jernigan (Hannah), and Chase Clack (Faith). The fourth generation of great grandchildren are Will, Bennett, Claire, Emma, Luka, Hudson, Henry, Amelia, Hadley and a great granddaughter and great grandson due this spring.

He also leaves a nephew David Taylor (Pat) and niece Claudia Lennon (Tom). He was preceded by his in-laws David and Minerva Smith, brother in law and sister in law Larry and Marilyn Smith and nephew Brian.

Glenn was a Christian who knew his eternal Hope could only be found in Jesus. Peggy and he worshipped with Holmes Road church of Christ in Memphis for over 30 years where Glenn served as deacon of benevolence. Upon retirement and moving to middle Tennessee they worshipped with the Smyrna church of Christ.

For over 43 years Glenn was loyal employee for Wilson Sporting Goods, Inc. His vast territory included many dealers who became like family in west Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Before his retirement in 1998 he was awarded the company’s coveted “Lefty Gomez Award” for his outstanding achievement in sales.

Sports was a big part of Glenn’s life. Suffering with polio as a young boy prevented him from playing sports in school but he served as a devoted manager of the football team for Franklin Simpson High. He and Peggy attended numerous SEC Basketball tournaments, World Series Baseball games, and two Super Bowl games. Organizing men’s church softball teams for several years was a fun ministry for him. Both Pappy and Nana were active in attending grandchildren’s football games, basketball games, track meets, soccer games, cheerleading, and school plays. And he loved playing a game of golf with his sons-in-law and guy friends. Many found a caring friend with a generous heart in Glenn. Finding a good steak place or driving miles to eat catfish were fun adventures of his. He was young at heart and interacting with little ones brought him great joy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stones River Manor who took such wonderful care of him.

Stones River Manor Benevolence Fund in Memory of Glenn Taylor 205 Haynes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Daddy, we were so blessed to have you in our lives for so many years. Your leaving causes sadness and a big void. But we rejoice in your victory over death because of Jesus. We know you heard the words from your Savior, “well done, good and faithful servant”.

Visitation will be Saturday January 3rd 11:00 AM until 1:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Funeral service will be Saturday January 3rd 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Graveside will follow in Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna at 3:00 PM www.woodfinchapel.com