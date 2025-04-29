OBITUARY: Robert Fredrick Goodwin

When Robert Frederick “Fred” Goodwin entered the gates of Heaven on April 28, 2025, he likely was singing along with a Sons of the Pioneers song and greeting all the residents with, “What’s the news?” Fred was born June 5, 1947, and left this earthly life —- as a result of Parkinson’s Disease and other accompanying health issues.

Fred treasured and reminisced often about his experiences growing up in Murfreesboro that included working with the Murfreesboro Recreation Dept., Goldsteins, Aultman’s Jewelers, and as a DJ at WMTS Radio on “Oldies but Goldies Big Band Music.” The friends he made growing up in Murfreesboro remained close to him his entire life. After proudly serving four years in the United States Navy, Fred graduated from MTSU in 1974.

His love of western music and entertainment led him to becoming closely connected with The Sons of the Pioneers, co-authoring the book “The Sons of the Pioneers” and co-producing record albums for the popular group. He also served on the Board of Directors of Western Music Association. As a business entrepreneur and owner of Concept Productions, he was the memorabilia representative for the Roy Rogers Family and actress, Shirley Eaton, the “Golden Girl” in the movie, “Goldfinger.” He applied his acting talents to parts in movies with Sylvester Stallone and Bill Murray along with commercials and game shows. He was the proud owner of the largest private collection of records and albums in the Southeastern U.S.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Francis and Jessie Sheid Goodwin, Sam and Edna McFarlin Jones, and his father, former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Goodwin.

Family was very important to Fred and those who survive him are his daughter, Kathryn (Jason) Phillips of Knoxville, TN and his grandsons, Landon, Britton, and Cameron. Also surviving are his beloved mother, Jane Jones Goodwin, and brothers, Sam (Elizabeth) Goodwin and Steve (Judy) Goodwin. Nieces and nephews also share fond memories of their uncle, Samantha Cook, Courtland Goodwin, Julie Goodwin, and John Goodwin. While a resident of Stones River Manor, Fred made a devoted friend, Eiko Crowe and she was by his side every day.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday May 3rd 10:00AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with a visitation with the family on Friday May 2nd 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel

The Pallbearers will be, Sam Goodwin, Steve Goodwin, Courtland Goodwin, John Goodwin, Jason Phillips, Ken Beck, Mike Jones, Winslow Hale

Honorary pallbearers: are Truman Jones, Stan McNabb, Larry Goodwin, Jimmy Gist, Charlie Pitts

“Happy Trails, Fred.” You will forever be missed for your friendly demeanor and ready smile. These traits and more will long be treasured by your family and many friends.