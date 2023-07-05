OBITUARY: Robert Edward Venanzio

Robert Edward Venanzio, age 80, passed away July 3, 2023 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA but resided in Murfreesboro, TN. He loved to play golf and poker.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Tesla Mahr. He is survived by his daughter, Stacee Deann Venanzio of Woodbury; sisters, Rosemary, Cathy and Joyce; best friend, Gerald Elliott; and his dog, Shadow.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

