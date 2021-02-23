Robert Earl Jones, Jr. age 40 of Shelbyville formerly of Smyrna. He was born in Nashville and lived most of his life in the Smyrna area. He lived on the family farm in Bedford Co. and enjoyed working on the farm

He is survived by his wife Brandy Jones; children, Lucas, Jordan, Zachary Jayden, Blake, Kayleigh, Brooklyn; grandchild; Ellie Mae; father, Robert Earl Jones, Sr. and wife Susan; mother, Suzanne Cannon and husband Allen; sisters, Bobbie Jean Breedwell and husband Geoff, Samantha Jeanette Neese and husband Josh, Dawn Denise Howland, Leslie Jett and husband Steven; grandparents, Alvin T Jones, Bobbie Jeanette Dixon.

Visitation will be Wednesday 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna Graveside service will be private on the Jones Cemetery on the family farm in Bedford Co. www.woodfinchapel.com