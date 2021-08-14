Robert Eldon “Bobby” Barrett, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021.

A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Billy G. Barrett, Sr., and Hilda Heath Barrett. Mr. Barrett was also preceded in death by his wife, Ola Jean Barrett, brothers, John Barrett, Billy G. Barrett, Jr. and David Barrett; sisters, Jenny Mary LaFleur, Rebecca Lawson, Minnie Palmer, and Marie Taylor; and son-in-law, Brent Griffith.

Mr. Barrett is survived by his daughters, Karen Williams and her husband Scott of Smyrna, TN, and Cheri Griffith of Auburntown, TN; brother, Lawrence Earl “Rusty” Barrett of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Tommy (Jeannie Beth) Griffith of Auburntown, TN, Bethany (Will) Bell of Milton, TN, and Anna Williams of Murfreesboro, TN; great-grandson, Eli Griffith of Auburntown; and his loving dog, O. J.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bud Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 PM until time of service.

Mr. Barrett was a retired truck driver with Murfreesboro Freight and Consolidated Freight Lines. He enjoyed working in his yard, being outdoors and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro in memory of Mr. Barrett.

