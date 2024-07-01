OBITUARY: Robert Dale Stoffregen

Robert Dale Stoffregen, age 57 of LaVergne died Friday June 28, 2024. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Dale Stoffregen and stepfather, Larry Hainlen; fiancé, Nora Hilliard.

Robert attended Springhouse Church and World Outreach Church. He was baptized in April 2024 at World Outreach Church. Robert enjoyed helping others and had worked at the Food Bank in Lascassas for many years. He was a devoted caregiver and will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Dowing Stoffregen Hainlen; brother; Andrew Stoffregen and wife Andrea; sister, Jennifer Keller and husband Michael; nephews, Brandon Keller and Jacob Keller; niece, Miranda Stoffregen; great-nephew, Miles Russell Keller.

Celebration of life service 10:30AM Saturday July 6th at Springhouse Church, 14119 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN 37167. A luncheon and visitation to follow the service at the church. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of the cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

