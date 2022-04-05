Mr. Robert Dale Fisher passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family, he was 67 years old.

He was born in Salem, IL, and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 38 years.

After moving to Rutherford County he worked in the Parts Department at Thompson Machinery until he retired after 35 years. Robert was an avid Harley Davidson rider and considered Bumpus to be his second home.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Robert and Maxine Helm Fisher; brother, Billy Joe Fisher; and grandson, Dylan Galland.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Heather Heninger Fisher; son, Kevin (Sara) Fisher; daughter, Tara Fisher Paul; grandchildren, Karli, Austin (Tallie), Braydon, Madisyn; and great-grandchildren, Bentley, Liam, Alachi and Avrie.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until time of chapel service at 3:00 PM, Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Don Marchant officiating.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

