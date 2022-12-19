OBITUARY: Robert Dale ‘Bubba’ Ray

Robert Dale “Bubba” Ray age 58 of Murfreesboro, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

Born June 8, 1964, he was the son of Frances Lucille Jordan Ray and the late Robert Dempsey Ray.

He was an employee of Better Built Aluminum in Smyrna and was an avid fisherman.

Bubba is survived by his wife, Robbie Taylor Ray of Murfreesboro; mother, Frances Lucille Ray; sister, Shelia Collins and brother, Donnie Ray all of Gladeville.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at Hunter Funeral Home with visitation from 10 a.m. till service time. Pallbearers, Steven Crosley, Randy Hall, Ron Trammel, Adam Davis, Sam Crutcher, Ricky Johnson, Randy Johnson. Interment will be at Caraway Cemetery. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

