OBITUARY: Robert Cedric Bodoh

Robert Cedric Bodoh, age 58, of LaVergne, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Robert was the son of the late Cedric Julius Bodoh and Beverly Jean Williams Bodoh.

He is survived by his wife Stacy Bodoh; his children Miranda Bodoh, Hayleigh Reinking and Hunter Bodoh; step-children Jarrett Howell, Carson Howell and Audrey Howell; siblings Dan Bodoh, Mark Bodoh, Carol Ann Mosley, Warren Bodoh, and Tina Langton as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family.

To those that knew him, he was larger than life and had a huge heart. He told great stories, enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and cooking and grilling for people he cared about. As a Florida State fan, he lived for college football every Saturday and followed his Green Bay Packers on Sunday. As a friend and soulmate, he will be greatly missed.

A memorial service to celebrate Robert’s life will be at Eleven O’clock on the morning of Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. Friends are welcome to gather beginning at Ten O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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