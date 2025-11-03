OBITUARY: Robert Carl Burns

Robert Carl Burns, age 86 of Rockvale, passed away October 29, 2025. He was a man who loved his family and his community. He was a Navy veteran, a lifelong member of the Rockvale Church of God, and he worked for 37 years at American Can in Shelbyville. Upon retirement, his always curious mind kept him active, through beekeeping, woodworking, curing meat, gardening, drinking coffee, and watching high school ball. He dutifully loved his wife of 53 years, Evelene, who predeceased him in 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Ivie “Ike” Phillip Burns and Lula Mai Ralston Burns; sisters, Ellen Love Burns, brother, Charles Ivey Burns and sister, Christine “Teenye” Bucy.

He is survived by his two children, Ivie, II (Stephanie) and Robbie, and two grandchildren, Ivie, III and Ellie. Sisters, Margaret Louise Adkerson, Jean Marie Johnson, and Linda Elaine Williams.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 2, 2025, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Rockvale Church of God, 7780 Jackson Ridge Rd Rockvale, TN 37153, with the Celebration of Life to follow at 3:00 PM, officiated by Brother Dewayne Pierce.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Rutherford County Beekeepers Association, 12931 Newtown Rd. Unionville TN 37180, or to the Rockvale Church of God, 7780 Jackson Ridge Rd. Rockvale, TN 37153.

