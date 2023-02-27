OBITUARY: Robert Carl Brewer

Robert Carl Brewer, age 90, passed away at home on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Carl was born to the late Ellis Moore and Ruth Young Brewer on April 22, 1932.

He was also preceded in death by sisters, Dolly Brewer and Elsie Alcorn; brother, Buford Brewer; daughter, Sherry Brewer Johnson; son, Mark Brewer; and mother of his children, Shirley Dockery Brewer.

Carl is survived by his wife, Marilyn Brewer; son, Terry Brewer (Cynthia); daughter Kitty Waggoner (Steve); step-son, Brian Gannon (Michelle); step-daughter, Melanie Varner (David); grandchildren, Allison, Claire, Greg, Emily, Matthew, Sara, Zachary, Rhett, and John Braxton; 9 great-grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carl was a native and life-long farmer of Rutherford County. Carl devoted his life to his faith, family, and farming. He was a member of Wilson Creek Primitive Baptist Church of Triune, TN.

Visitation with the family was Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service was Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna at 2:00 PM.

A graveside service will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens at 10:00 AM with grandsons and best friend, Doug Entz serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

