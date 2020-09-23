Robert D. “Buck” Hayes, age 93, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. A lifelong resident of Rutherford County, TN, he was preceded in death by his parents, James Earl and Rebecca Lee Coleman Hayes; his first wife, Nell Victoria Melton Hayes; and brothers, Grady and Everett Hayes.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Rev. Brent Wills will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Davis Hayes; son, Stan Hayes and his wife Jan of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Chad Hayes and Meredith Hayes Harris and her husband Mark; sister, Margie Travis; along with many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hayes was a member of Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian Church for more than 70 years where he served as an Elder, a Deacon, and Treasurer for 35 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from the Tennessee Air National Guard as a Senior Master Sergeant.

Don Wright, Duane Harris, Ed Davenport, Toby Francis, Don Smith, Randy Travis, Lynn Lee and Robert Arnold will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials can be made to Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be Friday at the church from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m.

woodfinchapel.com