OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bob’ Harry New

Robert “Bob” Harry New, age 77 of Smyrna passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

He was a native of Watertown NY.

Mr. New was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Virginia Baker New.

Mr. New was a graduate of Indian River High School and a Veteran of the National Guard, Member of the American Legion of 58 years. He was a Registered Nurse and enjoyed being a Pilot and an avid reader. Mr. New loved to be involved in community events.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda New; children, Lynn Merritt Todd, Walter Merritt, Karen Winfrey and husband Jeff, Jason New and wife Sonya; 11 Grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; brother. William New and wife Rosa, and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lawrence Gardner Fund at Highland Heights Church of Christ.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, May 31st and Saturday, June 1St 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, June 1st at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Brother Wayne Cornwell will officiate. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

