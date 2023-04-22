OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bob’ Dale Nevar

Robert “Bob” Dale Nevar of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with Jesus on April 15th, 2023 at the age of 64.

Bob was born on November 6, 1958 in Euclid, OH.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Susan Lilley Nevar, and his 3 children, Brent (Ashley) Nevar, Katie (Brian) Medrano, and Tyler Nevar. Bob is also survived by his siblings, Lynn (Jack) Kistler, Kenneth Nevar, and Rod (Kate) Nevar; along with multiple nieces; nephews; and friends. His memory will also be survived by Koda, his furry, four-legged best friend.

Throughout his life on Earth, Bob was a deeply devoted father, husband, brother, son, and friend. He is what every man should strive to be. Bob lived his life for Christ, and it showed through his kindness, wisdom, compassion, and love.

All that knew him will remember his goofiness, humor, and dad-jokes, but more importantly the essence of love that he carried with him daily. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, traveling, history, and most of all, being with his family, who he openly and often referred to as “his greatest blessings.” His spirit will carry on through the family that he built and the relationships he so intently cultivated.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, April 21, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 11:00-2:00 PM. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

If you are looking for a way to contribute during this time, Bob and his family would like to ask for donations to Possibility Place. Possibility Place is a day program for adults with special needs, which Tyler will begin attending in the fall. Their work encompasses the love and servitude of Christ that Bob always sought to embody throughout his life.

If you would like to donate in honor of Bob’s memory we would encourage you to go to the link below: http://possibilityplacetn.org/donate.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/