Robert “Andy” Liles was born in Murfreesboro, TN, on March 1, 1977, and departed this life on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the age of 45.

Andy is survived by his wife, Lisa Liles, his mother, Kathy Liles, brother Jay (Tricia) and Jackson Liles, stepmother Denniese Liles, his children Andrew (Tyler), Alex (Alexis), Annalisse, and grandchildren Athina, Bane, Danielle, and Ethan.

He is preceded in death by his father, Mike J. Liles.

Andy loved Alabama Football and Atlanta Braves Baseball. He was also Conservative at heart. He will be truly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 2-4 pm at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home at 820 S. Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Andy’s Memorial Fund to help the family he has left behind. https://gofund.me/0d442e63

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

