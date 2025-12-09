OBITUARY: Robert Alvis Huddleston Jr.

Robert Alvis Huddleston, Jr., age 94, passed away at home on December 6, 2025, after a short illness, surrounded by his family. A native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Bob was born to the late Robert Alvis Huddleston and Minnie Jordan Huddleston.

Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Virginia Byrn Sanders Huddleston. He leaves behind his son, Robert “Bobby” Huddleston III (Maria) of Ovilla, TX; his daughter, Ginny Huddleston Secor (Evan) of Atlanta, GA; and his beloved grandchildren, Robert “Robby” Huddleston IV (Miranda) of Burleson, TX, Tiffany Mason (Jarred) of Waxahachie, TX, Will Secor of Huntsville, AL, and Jim Secor of Atlanta, GA. He was also blessed with three great-grandchildren: Kalon Huddleston, Bentley Mason, and Raelynn Mason. Bob is survived by his sister, Claire Huddleston Summers (Billy) of Murfreesboro, TN; niece Allison Sivells McGoffin (Michael); great-nephew Jordan McGoffin; and great-niece Fiona McGoffin, all of Murfreesboro.

Bob attended Castle Heights Military Academy, graduated from Central High School, and continued his education at Middle Tennessee State College, where he served as a flight instructor. He was an Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War and went on to a distinguished 30-year career as a commercial airline pilot with Central and Frontier Airlines, while residing in Ft. Worth, TX, where he raised his family. He retired with more than 30,000 hours of accident-free flight time. He also served six years on the Board of Directors of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA). In November 2022, Bob was inducted into the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame where he was honored for his early service to MTSU, Tennessee’s premier university for aviation education, his service in the Civil Air Patrol and the Tennessee Air National Guard, and his stellar career as a professional pilot.

Huddy, as he was known to close friends and family, spent a lot of his free time sharing old pilot stories at “the airport” and solving the problems of the world with his buddies at Hooper’s. He loved to tell you about his roses and tomatoes and spent hours making his yard the talk of the neighborhood. When not in his yard or running around town in his beloved 2002 Tahoe, he was tinkering in his shop among all his many tools and his welding equipment. But his favorite activity was being involved with the racing career of his son, Bobby. Putting Bobby in a quarter midget at age four, they rose through the ranks of half-midgets, mini-sprints, super-Vee’s, and sprint cars, always figuring out how to make the cars faster and more reliable. Huddy loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with his whole heart, and they loved him back as the best Daddy and Grandpa in the world

Huddy and Virginia Byrn returned to Murfreesboro in 2002 and rejoined First United Methodist Church of Murfreesboro, where they were married in 1956. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge, as well as a 50-year Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM, Friday, December 12, 2025 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Drew Shelley officiating. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219.

Arrangements are entrusted to Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com

