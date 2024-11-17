OBITUARY: Robbie Louise Grant

Obituary published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Smyrna on Nov. 16, 2024.

Name: Robbie Louise Grant

Sunrise: August 15, 1955

Sunset: November 4, 2024

Place of Birth: Nashville, TN

Parents: Leroy Williams Sr. Birth Father

Arvella & Robert Brown Adoptive Parents

Husband: Alfred Grant Sr.

Children: Tene (Jonathan), Arvella, Alyssa (Marcus), Daniel, Alfred Jr.

Grandchildren: Jelani, Jonathan, BreOnica, Tene, Ashyra, Amber, Crystal, Camille

Great-grandchildren: Layla & Willie Jr.

Siblings: Fransetta, Rosemary, Leroy Jr, Reginald, Clarissa, Kendall (preceded in death), Donna and sister-in-law Leslie.

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and caregivers.

High School: Dunbar Vocational Career Academy

Her gift of creativity allowed her to share her talents with others in various organizations.

Membership: New Era Chapter #380, Tarshish Grand Chapter 1214A, Modern Free Accepted Mason

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robbie, please visit our floral store.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.