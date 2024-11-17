OBITUARY: Robbie Louise Grant

Obituary published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Smyrna on Nov. 16, 2024.
Name: Robbie Louise Grant
Sunrise: August 15, 1955
Sunset: November 4, 2024
Place of Birth: Nashville, TN
Parents: Leroy Williams Sr. Birth Father
Arvella & Robert Brown Adoptive Parents
Husband: Alfred Grant Sr.
Children: Tene (Jonathan), Arvella, Alyssa (Marcus), Daniel, Alfred Jr.
Grandchildren: Jelani, Jonathan, BreOnica, Tene, Ashyra, Amber, Crystal, Camille
Great-grandchildren: Layla & Willie Jr.
Siblings: Fransetta, Rosemary, Leroy Jr, Reginald, Clarissa, Kendall (preceded in death), Donna and sister-in-law Leslie.
And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and caregivers.
High School: Dunbar Vocational Career Academy
Her gift of creativity allowed her to share her talents with others in various organizations.
Membership: New Era Chapter #380, Tarshish Grand Chapter 1214A, Modern Free Accepted Mason
