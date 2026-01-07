OBITUARY: Robbie Lee Adcock

Ms. Robbie Lee “Rob” Adcock, age 85, of Christiana, Tennessee, departed this life on January 6, 2026. A lifelong resident of Rutherford County, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Adcock, Jr., and her parents, Robert Edward Lee Chrisman and Christine Bingham Chrisman.

Mrs. Adcock was a devoted member of Fosterville Church of Christ and dedicated her life to serving the community through her work with the University of Tennessee Rutherford County Agricultural Extension Service, from which she retired after many years of service.

She is survived by her children, daughter Lynne Young, husband Edward Lee Young, and son Jeff Adcock; grandchildren, Jonathan Young and Marlee Hansen; and her sister, Jo Ann Fox.

A graveside service will be held at the Christiana Miller Cemetery on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 12:00 noon. A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, January 11, 2026, from 2pm to 4 pm at Lane Agri-Park, 315 John R. Rich Blvd, Murfreesboro TN 37129.

Donations can be made to one of the following charities:

Tennessee Ag in the Classroom: Donate to Ag in the Classroom | Tennessee Farm Bureau

Stones River Manor: Donate – Stones River Manor

Project K-9 Hero: Donate to Project K-9 Hero

Mighty Oaks Outpost #522: Murfreesboro, TN | Mighty Oaks Foundation

Iglesia de Cristo en Deason

