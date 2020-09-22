Mrs. Robbie Cathey Garrett, age 78, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Percy and Mary McCartney Cathey. Mrs. Garrett was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church and retired as a special education teaching assistant at Central Middle School. Being a mom was her greatest joy. She always greeted people with a smile and never met a stranger. Mrs. Garrett was loved and will be missed by many.

Mrs. Garrett is survived by her daughter, Susan Jones and her husband Chris, and son, Pat Garret all of Murfreesboro. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy M. “Smokey” Garrett.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 5:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial of Mrs. Garrett’s cremated remains will take place at a later date.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Rutherford Co. P.A.W.S., 285 John R. Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.