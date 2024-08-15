OBITUARY: Ritch Campbell

Ritch Campbell, age 59, of Milton, passed away on August 13, 2024 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

He had a Masters in Special Education and worked with special needs as well as gifted kids. Ritch attended World Outreach Church and was a beloved Kindergarten and Second Grade teacher with Murfreesboro City Schools for many years.

Over the years, Ritch touched the lives of many students, molding their minds, character and the way they connected to learning. He was fun, genuine and passionate about teaching. There was no one like Ritch. He truly loved his work and the children he taught.

Ritch was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, McKenna Shea Johnson and sister, Melissa Campbell.

He is survived by his wife, Guen McGinn Campbell; parents, Butch and Janie Abernathy Campbell; stepdaughter, Alanna Johnson; brother, Chris Campbell; mother-in-law, Regina McGinn; and aunts and uncles, Dr. Paul (Sande) Abernathy and Tommy (Milbrey) Campbell.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 17, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Glen Money officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Murfreesboro City Schools Indigent Children’s Fund or City Schools Foundation.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email