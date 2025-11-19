OBITUARY: Rita Scarberry

Rita C. Scarberry, 73, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, November 15, 2025, after a difficult three-month battle involving multiple health procedures.

She was born in Jenkinjones, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Rudy and Dotty Catherine Dollinger Miller.

Rita dedicated 37 years of service to Nashville Electric Service in the Engineering Department, ensuring transformer installation orders were carried out properly. She was known for her sharp attention to detail and her ability to bring smiles to her coworkers’ faces with her humor and warm spirit.

In her younger years, Rita loved bowling and attending concerts, hobbies she continued to enjoy well into motherhood. She became a mother in her late 20s and poured her heart into being both a devoted mother and a loving wife.

Rita’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and family. She loved watching Days of Our Lives or working on crossword puzzles during quiet moments, and she enjoyed taking scenic drives whenever she could. Above all, she found purpose in making others feel loved, seen, and uplifted — whether with a joke, a conversation, or simply a smile.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Scarberry; and siblings Edra Eleanor Miller, Edith Yates, Elwood Miller, Lloyd Miller, and Steve Miller.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Melody (Kenneth) Forrester of Murfreesboro, TN; siblings Edward Miller of Bluefield, VA, Paul (Sue) Miller of Bluefield, VA, Barry (Jane) Miller of Bluefield, VA, Ferne (Phil) Martin of Pax, WV, and Jane (Alan) Jenkins of Waynesville, NC; grandchildren Brittany Scarberry, Kayla Moores, Jordan Moores, Ashley Moores, Cameron Moores, Jasmine King, Kassidy King, Jared Forrester, and Gage Scarberry; great-grandchildren Audrianna Bishop and Sieanna Swann; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rita’s legacy is one of joy, kindness, and genuine love. She lived her life with a heart full of laughter and compassion, always finding ways to brighten someone’s day. The world was a gentler, happier place with her in it, and may we honor her memory by striving to carry that same light forward — loving others as fearlessly and generously as she did.

Visitation with the Scarberry family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Friday, November 21, 2025, from 4:00 until 6:00 pm and again Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery, Smyrna.

An online guestbook is available for the Scarberry family at www.woodfinchapel.com.