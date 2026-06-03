Rita Faye Lawrence Trousdale, age 83 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Saturday, May 23, 2026, at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Murfreesboro and was a daughter of the late John Calvin Orr and Lillian Nixon Summar. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Janice Roberts and Mike Summar.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Trousdale; son, Perry (Lisa) Lawrence; grandchildren, Lyndsey (Trevor) James, Clay (Liz) Lawrence; great grandchildren, Colton and Logan James, Raelyn and Jack Lawrence; sisters, Diane (Roy) Davenport, Debbie (Joe) Tipton; a sister in law, Donna Summar; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Affectionately known as Granny Re by some and Miss Rita by others, she was a member of Bethel Church and attended North Boulevard Church of Christ. She had a deep religious commitment that was evident on her regular participation in her prayer and study groups and her unwavering love for the Christian faith. Beyond her personal devotion, she is remembered for embracing her husband’s extended community, which included church members and those involved in international ministry. Her presence was a guiding light for her family and friends due to her kindness and dedication to serving others. She worked many years for Stones River Motors, Nissan, and most recently at Simple Pleasures.

Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Bethel Church, 1503 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro, TN with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm and services to follow at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Bethel Murfreesboro or North Blvd Church of Christ.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Trousdale family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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