OBITUARY: Rita Buttermore

Rita Joanne Buttermore, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Born on June 15, 1940, in Grand Island, Nebraska, Rita was raised in Omaha, where she and her beloved husband of 63 years, David L. Buttermore, began building a beautiful life and family together. In 1970, they moved to Syracuse, New York, where they spent the next 30 years before retiring to Tennessee.

Rita was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her son, David Brett Buttermore; and her grandson, David Michael Buttermore Sr. She is survived by her daughters Julia (Robert) Tulloch and Stephanie Phillips; her grandchildren Jennifer Tulloch, Jonathan Tulloch, Samuel Phillips (Madison), and Matthew Phillips; and her great-grandchildren Mckinzley Buttermore, David Jr. Buttermore, and Evelyn Phillips.

Before retiring, Rita had a successful career as a real estate agent in Syracuse, where her warmth, charisma, and genuine care for others made her a favorite among clients and colleagues alike.

Rita’s heart never strayed far from her Nebraska roots. She often spoke fondly of her childhood days spent on her Uncle Dick’s farm in Fremont. That farm, and her beloved 1937 John Deere B tractor, held a special place in her heart and became part of the stories she loved to share.

In New York, Rita and Dave found joy in the outdoors—camping, canoeing, and hiking in the Adirondacks. Rita’s fearless spirit shone through in many adventures, whether banging pans to scare off bears or jokingly chasing Dave with a garden snake. Her zest for life never dimmed; even in her later years, she was still chasing adventures—whitewater rafting the Ocoee River at nearly 80 and kayaking the Caney Fork for Mother’s Day.

As her doctor once said, “She’s my 85-year-old 65-year-old”—full of energy, curiosity, and joy. Rita loved people, and they loved her right back. She had a way of making everyone feel welcome, with a listening ear, a kind word, and often something delicious on the table. She was never happier than when surrounded by family and friends, sharing stories, laughter, and a good game of cards.

Rita’s stories, her laughter, and her generous spirit will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her kindness, strength, and enduring love of life.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, July 12, 2025 from 11:00-1:00 PM at Northside Baptist Church. Celebration of life will begin at 1:00 PM.