OBITUARY: Ricky Watts

Ricky Lynn Watts, age 64 of Nashville, TN died Sunday, August 24, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Lansing, Michigan and was the son of the late Isaac and Tommie Watts.

Survivors include his wife, Lauri Watts; a son, Jason Watts; two grandchildren, Samantha Watts and Logan Watts; sisters, Wanda Quimby and husband Don, and Judith Neibert; nieces and nephews, Scott Quimby, Mark Quimby and wife Aymie, Kimberly Nesmith and husband Kevin, Lisa Fortner and husband Billy, Alexander Neibert and wife Veronica, Jennifer Bustos and husband Stephen; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Watts loved God, family, friends and loved to make people laugh. He never met a stranger.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend and known to many as “Pops”. He worked as a carpenter and most recently a driver.

Visitation with the Watts family will be Saturday, August 30, 2025, from 1:00 until 4:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Chaplain Andy Ingram officiating.

