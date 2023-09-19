OBITUARY: Ricky Lynn Vaughn

Ricky Lynn Vaughn, age 60, of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Walker Vaughn and Myrtle Potts Vaughn also, and a brother Jerry Wayne Vaughn who died in January 2023.

Mr. Vaughn worked in construction for most of his life and was a devoted husband and father.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan Vaughn; daughter, Jessica Rippie and husband Terry; six grandchildren; brothers; Billy Joe Vaughn, Kenneth Vaughn; a sister, Linda Vaughn.

Cremation arrangements are being made with Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com

