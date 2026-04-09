Ricky Lee Collins, age 68, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026.

He was born to Wanda and Oliver Collins, who preceded him in death.

Ricky dedicated many years of his life to the hotel hospitality industry before retiring. He was known for being hard-headed, stubborn, and deeply proud of his family. He especially loved his children and grandchildren and never missed a chance to talk about them.

One of Ricky’s greatest passions was collecting autographs. He proudly built a collection of over 10,000 autographs over the years, something that brought him a great deal of joy and gave him many stories to share.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Collins; his children, Chris Collins, Heather Beemer, Ricky Collins, Megan Sadler, Philip Collins, and Ashley Miller; and his grandchildren, Talon, Allanha, Yigael, Alley, Skyler, Logan, Ryan, Ricky, Kylee, Emmett, Winston, Leeland, Brighton, Emory, and Bentley.

Ricky will be remembered for his strong personality and the pride he carried for those he loved most. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cat sanctuary.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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