Rickey L. Scott, Sr. age 65 of Smyrna died Monday, October 18, 2021.

He was a native of Chattanooga, TN, and had lived in Shelbyville before moving to Smyrna.

Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his parent, Frank “Billy” Scott and Charlotte Scott Philpott, also by his son, Rickey L. Scott, Jr.

He was retired from Sonoco Products and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Mr. Scott is survived by his wife of 40 years, Phyllis Scott; son, Sean (Stephanie) Scott; daughter, Amber (Jeff McDowell) White; grandchildren, Sydney, Sammie, Shelby, Madison, Malakai, Elijah, Nathan; sister, Connie Shelton; brother, Dennis (Lynnette) Scott.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with burial to follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com