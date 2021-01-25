Rick L. Bruner, age 66, passed away January 18, 2021, after a valiant fight against covid related health issues. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio and was a resident of LaVergne, Tennessee for over 30 years.

Survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Valerie Roman Bruner; Sons Ricky (Kayla Reid) Bruner II, Christopher Conroy; Daughters Brandy (Brian) Lature, Autumn Bruner; Granddaughters Kaitlyn (Manuel) Romero-Batrez, Sofia Lynn Bruner, Gabriella Grace Lature; Great-Granddaughter Thea Nichole Romero-Batrez; Sister Brandy Cramer Farmer; Brother Michael Bruner.

While he worked in his earlier years, his greatest joy was his family, whom he loved with his whole heart – sacrificing whatever he must, and doing so absolutely. He never failed to find a laugh in others, and his sarcasm and wit made him a treasure to be around. He was the best person at heart, and willing to extend that love to any in need.

A graveside service will be Sunday, January 24th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Mapleview Cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Rick Bruner, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.