Richard (“Dick”) Edgar Young, loving husband and father of two children and three grandchildren, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN died peacefully at his home Thursday, October 21st, 2021.

He was born May 3, 1941 in Kingsport, TN. He grew up in the greater Nashville area, graduating from West End High School in 1959. He served with the Air National Guard in the early 1960’s, and then attended MTSU, graduating in January of 1967. Richard worked in the sales industry for 40 years, spanning 7 states, and finally retiring in 2007 in the Murfreesboro community.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Edgar Young Sr., and mother Beulah Elizabeth Young, both of the Donelson area, by sister Nancy Katherine (“Kay”) Trusty of Nashville, and by sister Rebecca Lynn Foster of Lavergne.

He was the loving husband of Grace Yvonne Young for over 55 years, and father of Kimberly Lynn Roland and fiancé Shane Tywater of Christiana and Christopher Blake Young and wife Jan Lee Young of East Berlin, PA. He was the proud grandfather of James Hunter Roland of Christiana, Blake Christopher Young, and Ethan Marcus Young of East Berlin, PA. He is also survived by sister Elizabeth (“Beth”) Young of Thornton, CO, and niece Suzanne Sawyer- Birkenbuel of Oklahoma City, OK.

Memorial is to be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapels in Murfreesboro, TN at a time and date yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

