OBITUARY: Richard “Ricky” Danny Crutchfield

Richard “Ricky” Danny Crutchfield, born June 24, 1951, passed away February 1, 2026, at Alive Hospice Facility in Murfreesboro, TN. He professed his faith in Jesus Christ at a young age and lived his life rooted in his religious convictions until his death.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucille Crutchfield; brother, Ray Crutchfield; and sister, Gail Vandygriff.

He is survived by his loving wife, Freda, who has been with him for 32 wonderful years. Freda will always cherish his laughter and their love, and the memories they’ve created will live on forever in her heart. He is also survived by his children, Jamie (Alan) Polk, Old Hickory, Carey Crutchfield, and Russ Crutchfield, both of Antioch; grandchildren, Chase and Lyla Polk; sister-in-law, Diane Brooks, of Harrogate, TN; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Keith and Vicki Epperson, of Tazewell, TN; niece and great-nephews, Amber, Jax, and Jonah Allgood, of Whitesburg, TN; nephews, Stephen Crutchfield, Knoxville TN and Tony (Lauren) Crutchfield of Murfreesboro, TN, Blake Vandygriff and David Vandygriff, Nashville, TN and niece, Valerie Vandygriff of Nashville; great-nephews, Caleb and Bennett Crutchfield and a very special great-nephew, Nevin James Crutchfield, whom God placed in his life as a beacon of hope during some of his most challenging times. Along with a host of other family and friends.

Rick embarked on a remarkable journey at DATA Cash Register on January 1, 1974. And after an incredible 43-year career, he retired, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable friendships. He fell in love with slot car racing when he discovered he could play on a slot track at the mall instead of shopping with his mother. He continued that love throughout his life so much that when he traveled, he would try to plan vacations around where slot tracks were located. Later in life, Rick opened his own large 8-lane, 160-foot “Black Snake” track in Lavergne, where he inspired other hobbyists to build their own slot cars and pass the love along to the next generation. Beyond his passion for slot cars, Rick was an avid NASCAR racing fan and an extensive collector of postcards and memorabilia.

He was a lifelong fan of Vanderbilt sports and loved fishing.

Funeral services will be conducted by Randy Moore on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (visitation 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. A special tribute by Tony Crutchfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:

Alive Hospice

1629 Williams Dr

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

alivehospice.org

615-250-1333

