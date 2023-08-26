OBITUARY: Richard ‘Rick’ James Smith

Richard “Rick” James Smith, age 70, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023.

He was a native of Ohio and was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Lorene Smith, and son, Alex Smith; brother, Stanley Smith.

Mr. Smith was a retired Mechanic and owner of All Pro Transmission. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and taking yearly trips to Daytona and Sturgis.

He is survived by his children, Edith Smith, William Smith, Ashlie Smith, Steve Smith, Brittanie Smith; brothers, Tim Smith, Oscar Franklin Smith, Mill Smith; sister Kathy Smith-Alexander, Janet Banton; and 8 grandchildren.

You are encouraged to ride your motorcycle to the service.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Followed by a funeral service at 4:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

