OBITUARY: Richard ‘Rick’ Goss

Richard “Rick” Goss of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, he was 66 years old.

He was a native of St. Louis MO and was preceded in death by his parent, Duree Jacob Goss and Marie Welker Dam; brother, Dutch Goss.

He was survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Janice Goss; sister, Judi Goss, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Goss moved to Tennessee in 1968 with his family. He graduated from Oakland High School in 1974. He retired from Alvin C. York Medical Center in Murfreesboro after 28 years of working in many positions.

He loved hunting and fishing, reading, and playing his guitar to the delight of all who heard him. One of his favorite artists was Jim Croce.

All who knew Rick knew his sense of humor and quick wit. He was always playing pranks and making people laugh. He was a good friend to so many people and was quick to lend help to anyone in need. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge and later a Shriner. He enjoyed donating his time and efforts for both organizations.

Rick was a Christian and strong believer. The world just became a smaller place for all who knew him.

Visitation will be Tuesday 12Noon until Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel www.woodfinchapel.com

