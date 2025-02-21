OBITUARY: Richard Lynn Zachary

Richard Lynn Zachary of Christiana, TN, passed away on February 18, 2025, at home with his family, after a valiant fight with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was preceded in death by his brother Edward “Eddie” (Karen) Zachary of Knoxville and his parents, Claxton and Reva Petree Zachary of Corryton, TN.

Rick was a devoted husband for 58 years to Virginia “Jenny” Patterson Zachary. He was a proud big brother to Stan (Melissa) Zachary of Knoxville, TN, and a loving father to two sons, Mark (Jenniffer) Zachary of Christiana, TN, and Michael (Kristen) Zachary of Christiana, TN. Rick cherished his role as “Pop Pop” to six grandchildren: Alan (Jillian) Zachary of Denver, CO, Jessica (Tony) Griggs of Stanford, KY, Lauren Zachary of Sevierville, TN, Jacob Zachary of Christiana, TN, Leah Zachary of Christiana, TN, and Landon Zachary of Murfreesboro, TN. He also leaves behind many dear friends and family who will remember him fondly.

Born on November 3, 1946, in the East Tennessee community of Corryton, Rick was known for his passion for baseball and his beautiful tenor voice. He was the lead vocalist of the gospel quartet The Freeborn Singers, and the family continues to enjoy listening to those albums today.

After marrying Jenny in 1966, Rick set aside his gospel career to support his growing family. He explored a few different careers before finding his calling in the dental industry. He began his career in the warehouse at Patterson Dental in Knoxville, where his talent and work ethic soon led him to manage the Nashville branch of Patterson Dental, from which he retired after 25 years.

Even after “retiring,” Rick kept himself busy with various jobs. The Brown family at Nashville Dental brought him back to the business for another 10 years until his final retirement in 2019. He loved the dental industry and became a well-known face to many dentists. Rick played a pivotal role in helping countless dental professionals begin their careers. Even as his mental state declined, he never lost his enthusiasm for work, often telling Jenny to clear out the living room so he could make space for the dental equipment he had ordered.

In his free time, Rick enjoyed mowing the lawn, spending quality time with his family, and serving at Southeast Baptist Church for 30 years.

Visitation with the family will be held at Southeast Baptist Church, 708 Minerva Drive, Murfreesboro, TN on Saturday, March 1, 2025 from 12pm – 2pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2pm.

Although Parkinson’s Disease affected his daily life at the end, Rick fought with the same determination and strength that defined him. He loved God, his family, and banana pudding. Rick was one of a kind, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Rick also served in the Tennessee Air National Guard for 25 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to the Murfreesboro Parkinson’s Support Group. The group does not have a link to donate directly, but the family plans to make a one-time donation in Rick’s honor. You may contribute via Michael Zachary’s Venmo @mjz14386.

